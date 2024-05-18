Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $37.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

ZNTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $12.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

