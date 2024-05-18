Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,640 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Zillow Group Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $43.35. 384,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.
Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.
