Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,640 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $116,608.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $43.35. 384,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.85.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,096,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 50.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after acquiring an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 246,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 73,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.