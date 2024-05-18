Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $270.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.29.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $178.86 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $118.16 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,915,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.