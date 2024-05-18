Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.
Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile
