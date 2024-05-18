Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Zurich Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.02. The stock had a trading volume of 77,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 22.20 and a current ratio of 22.20. Zurich Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.