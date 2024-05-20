107,219 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Bought by Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Rayonier comprises about 2.4% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $439,076,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 10,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.09. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $35.29.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 101.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on RYN

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.