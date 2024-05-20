15,000 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MANH traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 1.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 85.28% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.