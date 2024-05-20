16,767,262 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,767,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $602,280,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

GM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.71. 736,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,300,033. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

