2,488,435 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,488,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,051,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.80% of Arista Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $3,335,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock worth $112,232,499. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.79 on Monday, reaching $320.68. 139,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,307. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.18 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.03 and its 200-day moving average is $258.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

