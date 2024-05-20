2,520,778 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,520,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Kinect

In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $263,229.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of WKC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 417,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

