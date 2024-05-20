31,615,735 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,615,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,558,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 4.48% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,063. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

