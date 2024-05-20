32,220 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nextracker stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.51. 593,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,613. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.42.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

