32,220 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nextracker
In other Nextracker news, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah Schlesinger sold 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $111,554.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Nextracker Stock Down 1.6 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nextracker from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXT
Nextracker Profile
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nextracker
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.