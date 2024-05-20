58,493 Shares in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

NYSE:CLS traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,039. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.25. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $53.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

