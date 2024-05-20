7,028,672 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,028,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,855,000. Norges Bank owned 1.73% of Otis Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. 195,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,604. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

