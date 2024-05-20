Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583,878 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,070 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Adobe worth $944,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $484.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.44. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.72 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

