Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s 8th Largest Position

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,739 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Adobe were worth $65,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.96. 327,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,892. The stock has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $494.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.72 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

