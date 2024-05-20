Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $88.59

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.59 and last traded at $88.09, with a volume of 60436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.37.

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

