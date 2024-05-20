Agilis Partners LLC Has $50.31 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Agilis Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.5% of Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Agilis Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 494,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $61.84.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

