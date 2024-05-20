Akre Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Akre Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,402,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,410 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group accounts for 0.6% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 2.69% of DigitalBridge Group worth $77,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.52. 1,939,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.41 million. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.