Akre Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Akre Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.0% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,141,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,663,000 after purchasing an additional 542,432 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. STF Management LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 136,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total value of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.06, for a total transaction of $1,510,461.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,348.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,390. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $252.41. 580,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.28. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.67 and a 1 year high of $253.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 29.10%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

