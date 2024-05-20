Akre Capital Management LLC Sells 262,388 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Akre Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,648,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 262,388 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 11.6% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Akre Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $1,379,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after buying an additional 365,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,228,000 after buying an additional 334,645 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

KKR stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,154. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

