Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $23.46

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.46 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 68636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Akzo Nobel Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71.
About Akzo Nobel
Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.
