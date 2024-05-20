Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.26. 16,695,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569,297. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

