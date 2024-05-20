Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Cut by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,393 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 765,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 519,346 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 138,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,471,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.14. 1,494,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,543,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

