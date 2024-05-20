América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $31,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the third quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 1,729.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading hours on Monday. 67,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.96.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.47.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

