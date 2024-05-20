Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $144.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amphenol traded as high as $134.06 and last traded at $133.87, with a volume of 734369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.91.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.45.

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in Amphenol by 121.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth $851,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $111,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $104.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

