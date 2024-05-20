Assetmark Inc. Acquires 110,739 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,303,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $292,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VMBS traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,500. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.