Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,552 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $80,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. STF Management LP raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,174,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $987.27. 317,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,186. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $942.68 and a 200 day moving average of $909.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $836,279.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,323.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $54,616,836 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

