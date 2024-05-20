Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $76,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACGL. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,399,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,394. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $69.05 and a 1 year high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

