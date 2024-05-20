Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,804 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.08% of The Cigna Group worth $66,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $333.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.19 and its 200-day moving average is $322.48.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

