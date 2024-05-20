Assetmark Inc. Buys Shares of 300,821 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EG shares. Citigroup cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE EG traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $389.61. The stock had a trading volume of 227,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,808. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $331.08 and a 52-week high of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

