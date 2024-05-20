Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,687 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $127,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.94. 1,190,174 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

