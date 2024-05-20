Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,421 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $245,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.73. 592,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,563. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.45 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

