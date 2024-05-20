Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.28% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $68,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

