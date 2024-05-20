Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,221,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $94,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,287,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,554,000 after buying an additional 82,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 125,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,475,000 after buying an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 355,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,381,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.09. 1,606,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,744. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

