Assetmark Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,158 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $63,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $384,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PHM stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.21. 1,541,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $122.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.