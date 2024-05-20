Assetmark Inc. Purchases 3,507 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $72,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,398,000 after purchasing an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after purchasing an additional 30,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,353 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.94. The stock had a trading volume of 377,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $250.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.95.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

