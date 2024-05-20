Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3,761.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,497,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381,387 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $444,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

TLT stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.12. 17,915,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,361,664. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

