Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,577 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $202,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $18.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,414.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,413. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,311.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,186.84. The stock has a market cap of $655.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.12 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,296.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.