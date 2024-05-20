Assetmark Inc. Sells 38,406 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,406 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.46% of Steel Dynamics worth $88,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 101.0% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.08. 1,123,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,804. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also

