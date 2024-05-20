Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,833,408 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,040,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,833,408 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $249,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. 2,445,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343,056. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

