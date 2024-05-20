Assetmark Inc. Sells 577,192 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 80.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,192 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $532.75. 2,268,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,521,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $517.07 and a 200-day moving average of $491.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $534.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

