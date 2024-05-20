Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.
Auction Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of Auction Technology Group stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 611 ($7.67). 331,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 550.07. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The firm has a market cap of £743.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7,575.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
About Auction Technology Group
