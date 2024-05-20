Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($8.92) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock traded up GBX 27 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 611 ($7.67). 331,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 550.07. Auction Technology Group has a 52 week low of GBX 440 ($5.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 810 ($10.17). The firm has a market cap of £743.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7,575.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

