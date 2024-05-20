Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Position Trimmed by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $12,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AVDE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,098. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.54.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

