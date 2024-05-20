AWM Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

AWM Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 908,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 435,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $1,610,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,559,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 425,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

PTEN stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,227,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,520,479. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Further Reading

