AWM Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AWM Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,361. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.07. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.70.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

