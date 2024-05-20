AWM Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 84.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 37,715 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,429 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 153,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 45.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.26. 7,165,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,504. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

