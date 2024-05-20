AWM Capital LLC Sells 30,228 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

AWM Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,228 shares during the quarter. AWM Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,799,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,917,000 after acquiring an additional 391,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,921,000 after acquiring an additional 295,954 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 805,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 161,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 442,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after acquiring an additional 138,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

USRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.05. 97,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.