AWM Capital LLC Sells 548 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

AWM Capital LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,882,000 after purchasing an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,208,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,607,000 after buying an additional 444,673 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,520,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,806,000 after buying an additional 111,082 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,299,000 after buying an additional 238,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $104,821,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 389,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,952. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.