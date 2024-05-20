AWM Capital LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Origin Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Origin Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.03. 103,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.68 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Origin Bancorp Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

