AWM Capital LLC Takes Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,810,000 after purchasing an additional 129,090 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,681,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.0 %

ZS traded up $1.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.60. 1,240,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,118,265. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.21 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $558,782.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

